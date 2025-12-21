WHO: Situation in Gaza extremely fragile

21 December 2025 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Sunday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains "extremely fragile," even if no areas are currently in famine, due to "massive infrastructure destruction, collapsed livelihoods and local food production, and restrictions to humanitarian operations", Azernews reports.

Tedros said that over 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women are still projected to suffer acute malnutrition through April 2026.

He also noted that only half of Gaza's health facilities are partially functional and face shortages of supplies and equipment, which are often subjected to "complex entry procedures and restrictions" by the Israeli government as they are seen as potential dual-use items, meaning that they could be used for military purposes.