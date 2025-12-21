Zelensky: Signals from Russia remain negative

21 December 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that teams from Ukraine and the United States continue peace negotiations and that "much depends" on Russia's willingness to end the war. "It must not be a rhetorical or political game on Russia’s part, Azernews reports.

Unfortunately, the real signals coming from Russia remain only negative," he said, pointing to Russian attacks along the frontline and Ukrainian infrastructure, as well as alleged war crimes.

"Our long-range sanctions against Russia are also working as required. The aggressor must understand that war brings no dividends and always returns to where it came from," Zelensky insisted. He called for consultations with Kiev's European partners following talks in the US.