Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets Omani counterpart to boost bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office of Oman, as part of his official visit to the country, Azernews reports.
In a post shared on his X account, Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the meeting, noting that the two sides held productive discussions on strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and Oman across multiple areas, including trade, investment, tourism, education, and humanitarian cooperation.
“Pleased to meet General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of the Royal Office of Oman.
We had a constructive exchange on deepening Azerbaijan–Oman ties, highlighting cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education & humanitarian fields.
We underlined the importance of expanding dialogue & high-level exchanges, as well as strengthening our collaboration within the UN, OIC_OCI and NAM frameworks. We also discussed the current regional situation,” the post reads.
