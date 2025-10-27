National musicians thrill audience in China [PHOTOS]

27 October 2025 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani musicians have mesmerized the audience at the 24th Shanghai International Arts Festival in China, Azernews reports.

The Ensemble of Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Baku State Chamber Orchestra under the direction of artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, as well as soloists People's Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Yegana Akhundova, and international competition laureate Nazrin Aslanli (violin), left the audience speechless with their magnificent performances.

The concert program featured masterpieces of Azerbaijani and world classical music, including works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Farhad Badalbayli, Tofig Guliyev, Mozart, Benjamin Britten, Antonio Vivaldi, Johann Sebastian Bach, Astor Piazzolla, and Felix Mendelssohn.

The gala concert became a true celebration of Azerbaijani music and culture, blending tradition with modernity, Eastern refinement with European classical music.

The 24th China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF) is taking place in Shanghai from October 17 to November 27, 2025.

The event features over 1,200 performances and exhibitions across music, dance, theater, and visual arts, with participants from more than 80 countries and regions.