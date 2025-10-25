Man sentenced to 7 years for joining illegal armed group abroad
The trial of Elkhan Ibrahimov, accused of joining an illegal armed group in a foreign country and participating in its training, has concluded at the State Security Service, Azernews reports.
The verdict was delivered at the Sheki Grave Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Khaliq Mammadov, sentencing Ibrahimov to 7 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Ibrahimov joined an illegal armed group abroad, took part in military exercises at the group’s training camps, and engaged in armed protection activities for the organization.
He was found guilty under Articles 12.1 and 218.2 of the Criminal Code (participation in a criminal association, including roles as organizer or leader in a gang) and Articles 12.1 and 279.1 (creation of armed formations not authorized by law and participation in their activities).
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!