AVF President congratulates volleyball team for bronze at CIS Games [PHOTOS]

The President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Shahin Baghirov, has met with the members of the U-15 national team, who won the bronze medal at the third CIS Games, Azernews reports.

The federation president first congratulated the players and coaching staff of the team on their bronze medal achievement. He evaluated this award as a successful result of the activities carried out by the AVF to promote the development of children's volleyball.

Shahin Baghirov advised the young volleyball players to always work hard and strive to become strong, recognized volleyball players in the future and earn a place in the national team. He wished them success in upcoming competitions and throughout their careers.

The Vice-Presidents of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Faiq Garayev, Bahruz Guliyev, and General Secretary Faig Orujov, stated that the federation continues its work to develop children's and youth volleyball in the country.

They expressed their confidence that both the girls' and boys' teams will achieve even greater success in the near future.

The Azerbaijani women's national volleyball team won the bronze medal at the CIS Games by defeating the Uzbekistan team 3-1 in the match for third place.

Recall that Azerbaijan concluded the Games with an impressive total of 184 medals, including 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze, securing second place in the overall medal standings.

This result marked Azerbaijan's best performance at the CIS Games since their inception in 2021.

In the first edition of the Games, Azerbaijan won 60 medals (16 gold, 16 silver, and 28 bronze), and in the second edition, 62 medals (10 gold, 17 silver, and 35 bronze).

Russia topped the medal table with 231 (130-61-40) medals. Belarus secured third place, claiming 122 medals (32-38-52).

Seven cities in Azerbaijan, including Ganja, Shaki, Gabala, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Goygol, and Khankandi, proudly hosted the third CIS Games.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the third CIS Games.

Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.