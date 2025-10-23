Azerbaijan to participate in 27th Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism in Italy

23 October 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will take part in the 27th Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism, an international tourism exhibition to be held in Paestum, Italy, from October 30 to November 2, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

According to information, the exhibition aims to promote archaeological parks and museums, support the development and marketing of archaeological tourism, reduce dependence on seasonal tourism, and expand economic opportunities.

Held under the patronage of Italy’s Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, and the National Association of Italian Municipalities, the event is recognized by UNESCO and the UN World Tourism Organization as one of the most successful initiatives fostering intercultural dialogue.

Azerbaijan will present a dedicated national stand showcasing the country’s diverse archaeological heritage sites and their tourism potential. Promotional materials will also be distributed to raise awareness of Azerbaijan’s cultural and archaeological assets.

The Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism is a globally recognized professional platform that annually brings together tourism organizations, public and private sector representatives, scholars, and experts from around the world.

Participation in this event provides Azerbaijan with valuable opportunities to explore best practices in tourism, apply innovative approaches to the development of archaeological tourism, and promote the country’s monuments inscribed on — or nominated for — the UNESCO World Heritage List.

This initiative is expected to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in international tourism cooperation and enhance global recognition of its rich archaeological heritage.