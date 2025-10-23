Medvedev: 'Peacemaker' Trump on path to war

23 October 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Thursday that United States President Donald Trump, whom he described as a false peacemaker, has set himself on a "warpath" against his country by introducing new sanctions on its oil sector, Azernews reports.

"They will, of course, say he could not help but be pressured in Congress, etc. This does not change the main point: the decisions taken are an act of war against Russia," the former president wrote on Telegram.

"And now, Trump has fully aligned himself with insane Europe."

Moreover, Medvedev noted a "latest swing of the Trump pendulum," claiming that the US leader decided to focus on reaching "victory precisely where it is possible. On the ground, not behind a desk."