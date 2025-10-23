Azerkhalcha exhibition opens in Astana within 'Two Carpets' ballet premier [PHOTOS]

23 October 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the world premiere of the ballet "Two Carpets," created by Mosaic Del Arte based on the legend of the "Shirvan Carpet," the "Azerkhalcha" exhibition has opened at Astana Ballet, Azernews reports.

For the premiere, the artisans of "Azerkhalcha" specially wove a unique carpet, which was brought from Baku and displayed in the theater's foyer along with other exhibits as a symbol of the cultural bridge between the two countries. The exhibition of traditional and modern carpets attracted great interest from guests, for whom a master class on Azerbaijani carpet weaving art was also organized.

Asmar Babayeva, the creative director and board member of Azerkhalcha OJSC, emphasized the significance of the exhibition and the premiere of the ballet as a large-scale project in the development of global classical arts and the promotion of national heritage.

"The beautiful fusion of cultures, theater, and decorative arts undoubtedly deserves the highest praise. The work on this project began several months ago when we were introduced to the story dedicated to the ancient Azerbaijani carpet weaving art. Based on the developed sketch (by Anastasia Kapustina), our large team was able to create an exclusive carpet, a one-of-a-kind piece, which is presented in the exhibition and has essentially become one of the participants in this theatrical event. Here, we also presented rare pieces from the rich collection of Azerkhalcha so that the Kazakhstani audience could get closer to our carpet art. I am confident that the ballet 'Two Carpets' will be successfully presented on world stages, including in Azerbaijan," said Asmar Babayeva.

Among the guests were Oleg Amirbayov, Advisor to the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Rza Gasanov, Director of the Azerkhalcha Exhibition Center, and representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Over two days, the world premiere of the ballet "Two Carpets," created by Mosaic Del Arte based on the legend of the "Shirvan Carpet", a black-and-red piece from the Louvre collection, was successfully held at the "Astana Ballet" Theater. The creative team included: Valeriy Kopeykin — librettist, general producer; Alexander Mogilev — choreographer, director; Arseniy Smirnov — composer; Anastasia Kapustina — set designer; Igor Chapurin — costume designer; Asel Abakayeva — ballet teacher; Zhanna Egorova — general director of Mosaic Del Arte; and Mikhail Chernykh — producer.

The main roles were performed by: Tatyana Ten (Leila), Sundet Sultanov / Yerkanat Ermagambet (Samir), Natalia Fernandez Menez (Margot). Also performing on stage were the dancers of "Astana Ballet," students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography — in total, more than 140 people were involved in the project.