Yerevan praises Baku’s move to ease cargo transit to Armenia

21 October 2025 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has welcomed Azerbaijan’s decision to lift all restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia following President Ilham Aliyev's press statement with his Kazakh counterpart, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

Asked to comment, Grigoryan, who leads the Armenian governmental commission on border delimitation with Azerbaijan, praised the efforts and work carried out by Azerbaijani and Kazakh colleagues in that direction.

"I am pleased and I welcome the decision of the President of Azerbaijan to lift the restrictions on cargo transportation to Armenia. This step holds significant importance for the opening of regional connectivity, strengthening mutual trust, and advancing the peace agenda. I highly appreciate the efforts of our partners from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as the work that has been done in this regard", - Grigoryan stated.