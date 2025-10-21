Triumph of world premiere: Ballet 'Two Carpets' in Astana-Masterpiece by Mosaic Del Arte [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

The feeling of overwhelming emotional awe, when words fail to capture the essence of what you've witnessed… Yet I'll try to convey to readers the impression left by this masterpiece and triumph (and that’s no exaggeration) — the world premiere of the ballet Two Carpets on the stage of Astana Ballet, created by Mosaic Del Arte and inspired by the legend of the Shirvan Carpet — a black-and-red piece from the Louvre's collection, Trend correspondent reports from the scene.

It was two extraordinary evenings, held to full houses, repeatedly met with ovations and cries of "Bravo," culminating in prolonged standing applause. Two Carpets is already being hailed as a new milestone in contemporary ballet, blending philosophical depth, national color, and visual and choreographic brilliance.

Every participant in this grand project deserves special recognition: Valeriy Kopeykin – librettist and executive producer; Alexander Mogilev – choreographer and director; Arseny Smirnov – composer; Anastasia Kapustina – production designer; Igor Chapurin – costume designer; Asel Abakayeva – rehearsal coach; Zhanna Yegorova – general director of Mosaic Del Arte; Mikhail Chernykh – producer. Lead roles were performed by Tatyana Ten (Leyla), Sundet Sultanov / Yerkanat Yermagambet (Samir), and Natalia Fernandez Menes (Margot). Also featured were artists from Astana Ballet and students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography — over 140 people took part in the production!

I won’t retell the entire plot — readers can find more details in the links below — but I must emphasize that this ballet doesn’t merely narrate a story; it reflects on time, memory, and love. It's a poetic tale told through movement, light, and symbolism. Two Carpets is a philosophical meditation on human destiny and eternal values, expressed through dance and imagery, allowing each viewer to find their own meaning. A vast artistic canvas where historical drama, cultural motifs, and modern visuality intertwine.

The ballet tells the story of two carpets — symbols of human fate and cultural memory. Most importantly, they embody human emotions! These two carpets are symmetrically designed, but in one, the color of love — red — fades into sorrow — black, and in the other, the transition is reversed. The story spans geographic and cultural landscapes: it begins in early 20th-century Baku and moves to St. Petersburg. Leyla and Samir grew up together, their childhood friendship blossoming into deep affection.

Then comes war, oblivion, separation. Samir is gravely wounded, loses his memory, and ends up in Vienna, where Margot saves him. But one symbol — the carpet woven by Leyla — helps him rediscover himself and return to her. Here, love triumphs through sacrifice for love’s sake…

From the first moments, the audience is transported to another world — where East and West are woven together by threads of art, and melodies inspired by national motifs evoke the feeling of an ancient legend brought to life on stage. Each dance episode resembles a pattern on an antique carpet — multilayered, full of hidden meanings and subtle transitions. The staging choices are brilliant: even the set moves with the performers, merging into the choreographic magic. Moreover, the action unfolds not only on stage but above it — on a specially constructed platform, enhancing the sense of space and multidimensionality.

The ballet employs neoclassical choreography, blending classical technique with modern movement and national motifs. The compositions are plastically inventive: soft classical lines intertwine with modern energy, and national elements merge with avant-garde gestures. All of this is accompanied by stunning sets, vibrant costumes, mesmerizing lighting effects, animation, and visual projections that turn the stage into a living canvas. And the music! That's a story in itself — deep, emotional, rich in intonation — a true masterpiece! The Astana Ballet Symphony Orchestra performed the score with inspired power.

Typically, the audience’s attention is drawn to the main characters, but in this ballet, even seemingly secondary roles stepped into the spotlight, revealing their inner light and becoming integral to the production's artistic breath. Particularly touching was the participation of the youngest performers — Arlan Yeldosuly and Fatima Nauryzbay / Ayshabegim Kurmanbek — who played young Leyla and Samir. Viewers were also moved by the poignant portrayals of violinist Diyar Kasenov, officer Eldar Sarsembayev, carpet seller Tamirlan Nsanbay, and the gypsy women (Milana Bukanova, Jayna Bayan, Altynay Jusupova, Asel Zhangaskayeva). Another innovation in ballet history was the introduction of a prologue — a brief narrative from the heroines Leyla (Linda Nigmatulina) and Margot (Victoria Maslova), which helped the audience immediately immerse themselves in the story.

For the premiere, master weavers from Azerkhalcha OJSC specially created a unique carpet, brought from Baku and displayed in the theater’s foyer alongside other exhibits — a symbol of the cultural bridge between the two countries.

Two Carpets will continue its journey — the production will be staged in other cities across Kazakhstan and abroad. And it is deeply hoped that one of the next performances will take place in Azerbaijan, the birthplace of the poetic legend that inspired this ballet.

