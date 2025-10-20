National Library celebrates Zangilan City Day with book exhibition [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

On October 20, Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day, Azernews reports.

On the occasion of this historic day, a virtual exhibition titled "October 20 - Zangilan City Day" and a traditional book exhibition of the same name were presented to users at the Azerbaijan National Library.

The virtual exhibition showcases official documents, photographs, materials about the city of Zangilan, as well as the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts, the high-level organization of the Great Return to Zangilan, and the 44-day Patriotic War and the Great Victory.

Books, articles, and other materials preserved in the collection of the National Library are presented in both Azerbaijani and foreign languages.

Those who wish to familiarize themselves with the virtual exhibition can use the link.

The traditional exhibition features books in Azerbaijani and various languages ​​about the history of the city of Zangilan, its toponyms, ancient material and cultural monuments of historical importance, the 44-Patriotic War, the glorious victory, the heroes who wrote history, and the path of soldiers, officers, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country.