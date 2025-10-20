Azernews.Az

Exports of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Tunisia decline in early 2025

20 October 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Tunisia valued at $102.3 million, totaling 187,000 tons, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

