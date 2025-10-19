Turkiye detains 62 suspects in nationwide operation against FETÖ
Turkish law enforcement agencies have carried out a new large-scale operation targeting individuals suspected of links to the “Parallel State” (FETÖ) terrorist organization, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Interior Minister.
According to information, the operations were conducted across 32 provinces over the past two weeks.
A total of 62 suspects were detained, 41 of whom have been formally arrested by court order.
The detainees are accused of having ties to terrorist organizations, financing criminal structures, and promoting the ideology of FETÖ.
