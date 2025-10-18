Iranian naval ships depart Baku after joint AZIREX-2025 exercise [PHOTOS]

18 October 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The ships and personnel of the Iranian Navy, who had arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise, departed from the Baku port on October 18, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry noted that Iranian naval vessels and crews belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy entered Azerbaijan’s territorial waters on October 15 to take part in the exercise and proceeded to the designated meeting area.

The AZIREX-2025 drills aimed to enhance coordination between naval forces in conducting joint search and rescue operations, improve operational readiness, and strengthen regional maritime cooperation.