President: Azerbaijan promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on int'l stage

17 October 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev further noted that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, traditionally hosted by Azerbaijan, has evolved into an important platform supporting international initiatives aimed at promoting peace through culture.

“Azerbaijan also promotes harmonious relations among different cultures on the international stage and consistently advances a number of initiatives on the platform of inter-civilizational dialogue,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), Azernews reports.

