Azerbaijan hosts first-ever D-8 week, strengthening ties within developing nations alliance [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has taken a major step in enhancing its engagement within the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), following the discussions held between President Ilham Aliyev and the D-8 Secretary-General during their meeting in Baku on March 4, 2025, Azernews reports.

For the first time, Azerbaijan is celebrating D-8 Week, a series of high-level events bringing together representatives from member countries to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. The program features the establishment of three new centers in Azerbaijan — the D-8 Energy and Climate Center, the D-8 Media Excellence Center, and the D-8 Transport Excellence Center.

Throughout the week, Baku is hosting official meetings involving D-8 member states, including the organization’s first-ever informal retreat of D-8 Commissioners and the High-Level Dialogue on Climate and Cities. These discussions aim to explore institutional reforms to transform D-8 into a stronger economic bloc while expanding the organization’s agenda to include new areas such as climate resilience, urban planning, and media cooperation.

Azerbaijan became a member of the D-8 in December 2024, following the organization’s summit in Cairo — becoming the first country to join since the bloc’s foundation 27 years ago. The D-8 now includes Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. Egypt currently holds the D-8 Chairmanship, which will be handed over to Indonesia for a two-year term starting January 1, 2026.

The High-Level Dialogue on Climate and Cities, hosted under Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency, has brought together D-8 Ministers of Climate and Urban Development, D-8 Commissioners, and leaders from major cities across the D-8 region. Many of these participants had previously attended Azerbaijan’s Third National Urban Forum, reinforcing continuity in global dialogue on sustainable urbanization and environmental action.

Through these initiatives, Azerbaijan demonstrates its growing role as a bridge between developing economies, positioning itself as a regional hub for sustainable energy, climate innovation, and South–South cooperation.