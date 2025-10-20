President Ilham Aliyev awards meritorious statistics employees - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded a group of Azerbaijani statisticians for their outstanding contributions to the country’s data and statistical system, Azernews reports.
The Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 3rd degree
Vahab Mammadov
The Taraggi Medal.
Huseyn Baghirov
The Medal "For Distinction in Civil Service"
Abdulkerim Ashurov
Nazim Babayev
Toghrul Ajalov
Rauf Aliyev
Heydar Gafarov
Eyyub Gahramanov
Sabina Guliyeva
Farnad Tahirov
