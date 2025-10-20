Azernews.Az

Monday October 20 2025

President Ilham Aliyev awards meritorious statistics employees - decree

20 October 2025 12:13 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has awarded a group of Azerbaijani statisticians for their outstanding contributions to the country’s data and statistical system, Azernews reports.

The Order "For Service to the Fatherland" of the 3rd degree

Vahab Mammadov

The Taraggi Medal.

Huseyn Baghirov

The Medal "For Distinction in Civil Service"

Abdulkerim Ashurov

Nazim Babayev

Toghrul Ajalov

Rauf Aliyev

Heydar Gafarov

Eyyub Gahramanov

Sabina Guliyeva

Farnad Tahirov

