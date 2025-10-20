Feasibility study for Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor to begin in November

20 October 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The feasibility study for the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project is set to begin this November, according to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov.

As reported by Azernews, the announcement was made in Minister Shahbazov’s article titled “Azerbaijan is Becoming a Regional Energy Hub”, published in the Azerbaijan newspaper on the occasion of Energy Workers' Day, marked on October 20.

The groundwork for the green energy corridor was laid last year during COP29, when the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in the development and transmission of green energy. This initiative aims to strengthen regional cooperation in renewable energy.

The Minister emphasized that the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor—aligned with President Ilham Aliyev’s vision to develop Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian region as a unified geopolitical space—marks the first time the electricity networks of these countries will be interconnected.

To support this initiative, a joint venture named the “Green Corridor Alliance” has been established, headquartered in Baku. Once the company selection process is complete, the feasibility study will commence in November with financial backing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).