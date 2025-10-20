Expert Insights | Azerbaijan’s investment boom shifts from oil to opportunity

20 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is witnessing a notable transformation in its investment landscape. Over the first nine months of 2025, foreign investments in the country’s non-oil and gas sector increased 2.2-fold, reaching 746.4 million manats, a sign of growing investor confidence in the nation's economic diversification strategy. Besides, while foreign interest is growing, domestic investment growth remains tepid. Of the 13.048 billion manats invested in fixed capital, 77.1 percent came from domestic sources. However, the overall increase in investment was just 1 percent year-over-year.

