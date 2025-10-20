High-speed internet, digital services reach thousands in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

20 October 2025 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As of September 30, 2025, more than 6,000 subscribers—including households, businesses, and farms—are now using the services of AzTelekom LLC in the territories recently liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing AzTelekom.

The company emphasized that the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in these areas include the deployment of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) technology. This upgrade allows residents and businesses to access high-speed internet alongside bundled services such as “internet + telephony,” “internet + television,” and “internet + telephony + television.”

According to AzTelekom, the expansion of telecommunications services not only brings convenience to daily life for local residents but also provides critical support for the implementation of socio-economic development projects in the region.

The initiative represents a significant step in integrating the liberated territories into Azerbaijan’s national infrastructure, ensuring that communities benefit from modern connectivity and digital services as reconstruction progresses.