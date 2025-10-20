Technical malfunction forces AZAL Jet to return mid flight

20 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Airbus A320 operating flight J2-020 from St. Petersburg to Baku made an emergency return to Pulkovo Airport due to a technical malfunction in its landing gear, Azernews reports.

The aircraft’s captain decided to turn back shortly after takeoff in order to ensure passenger safety. Following all established aviation safety procedures, the crew spent time in the air to burn off excess fuel before attempting to land. Emergency and rescue services at Pulkovo Airport were placed on high alert ahead of the aircraft’s arrival.

The plane touched down safely at 04:43 a.m. Baku time, slightly veering off the runway during landing. All 155 passengers were promptly and safely evacuated. There were no injuries reported among passengers or crew members.

AZAL dispatched a replacement aircraft to St. Petersburg to continue transporting the passengers to Baku. In its official statement, the airline expressed gratitude to the passengers for their patience and understanding, and thanked Pulkovo Airport’s emergency teams for their professional and coordinated response to the incident.

The airline emphasized that flight safety remains its top priority and assured that the malfunctioning aircraft will undergo a detailed technical inspection before returning to service.