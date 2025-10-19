Ukraine will not cede any territory to Russia, Zelensky says

19 October 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine has no intention of ceding any of its territory to Russia, and Kyiv, together with its allies, will continue to increase pressure on Moscow to achieve a just peace, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Zelensky emphasized the need for long-term cooperation and tangible results from Europe in both the short and long term.

“We will give nothing to Russia, and we will not forget anything, because we clearly see that Russia represents a long-term threat,” Zelensky stated.