Azerbaijan to participate in EU foreign ministers’ meeting

19 October 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Council of the European Union will hold a meeting of foreign ministers on the theme “Interregional Security and Connectivity,” Azernews reports.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are expected to attend. Representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan have also been invited to take part.

The meeting, scheduled for October 20 in Luxembourg, will address a wide range of topics, including a new sanctions package against Moscow, the Russia–Ukraine war, the strategic importance of the Black Sea, the situation in the Middle East, and the evolving geopolitical and security dynamics in the region.