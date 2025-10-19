Trump accuses Colombian President of encouraging drug production, threatens to cut US aid

19 October 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday sharply criticized his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, calling him an “illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs” and warning that Washington would halt all subsidies to Colombia, Azernews reports, citing a post by US President on Truth Social.

In a post, Trump accused Petro of “doing nothing” to curb narcotics production in the South American nation. “The purpose of this drug production is the sale of massive amounts of product into the United States, causing death, destruction, and havoc. Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely,” Trump said.

The comments came after Petro accused the United States of killing a Colombian fisherman in Colombia’s territorial waters and violating the country’s sovereignty. The exchange occurs amid rising regional tensions, coinciding with increased US naval deployments in the Caribbean.