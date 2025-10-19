China alleges US stole classified data from National Time Center

19 October 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Ministry of State Security has accused US intelligence agencies of stealing classified information and attempting to breach the networks of the National Time Service Center (NTSC), Azernews reports, citing the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to the report, the cyberattacks could have disrupted the normal operations of the center. Located in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, and affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the NTSC is responsible for transmitting the country’s official time standards.

China’s counterintelligence agency stated that the US National Security Agency began stealing sensitive information in March 2022. In April 2023, US intelligence reportedly used stolen passwords to access the center’s computer systems and study its networks.

The attacks allegedly involved virtual servers located in the US, Europe, and Asia. Chinese state security authorities have gathered evidence and instructed the NTSC to investigate the breaches, halt the attacks, and strengthen its cybersecurity protocols.