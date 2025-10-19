North Korean soldier crosses border, monitored and assisted by South Korean forces

19 October 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean authorities have taken a North Korean soldier into custody after he crossed the inter-Korean border, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.

The soldier crossed the border in a central area, where South Korean forces monitored his movements and “provided him assistance.” Authorities are currently investigating his motives.

The JCS noted that “no unusual activity was detected by North Korean soldiers” during the incident.

Officials added that this is the third defector to cross into South Korea since President Yoon Suk-Yeol took office in June, but the first military personnel to defect since August 2024.