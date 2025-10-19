Azerbaijan exports over $385 M worth of crude oil to Portugal in first nine months of 2025
From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 714,300 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous materials to Portugal, with a total value of $385.1 million USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
