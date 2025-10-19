Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan exports over $385 M worth of crude oil to Portugal in first nine months of 2025

19 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported approximately 714,300 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous materials to Portugal, with a total value of $385.1 million USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

