Making of regional powerhouse: Nakhchivan redefines Azerbaijan’s economic map
Nakhchivan’s industrial sector is no longer a peripheral player in Azerbaijan’s economy. With 82.1% of its industrial output stemming from goods production and 17.9% from services, the region is demonstrating a balanced and sustainable model of development. The dominance of the processing industry, which accounts for...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!