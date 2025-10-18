Tashkent begins building the largest airport in Central Asia

18 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan has officially begun construction of a major new international airport, poised to become the largest and most technologically advanced in Central Asia. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on October 15 in the Tashkent region, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in attendance, Azernews reports, according to the Uzbekistan National News Agency.

The ambitious project marks a significant step toward transforming the region into a key global aviation hub.

Developed under a public-private partnership, the project is led by Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest, in collaboration with Japan’s Sojitz Corporation and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corporation—the operator of one of the world’s most efficient airports.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the new airport is designed to handle up to 20 million passengers annually and accommodate more than 40 flights per hour.

The first phase, valued at approximately $2.5 billion, includes the construction of a state-of-the-art terminal, a new airfield, and supporting infrastructure. Once operational, the facility will be able to process up to 129,000 tons of cargo annually and offer parking for up to 62 aircraft simultaneously.

A multimodal transport hub will connect the airport directly to major highways and integrate a high-speed railway station, ensuring quick access to Tashkent and the future city of New Tashkent. Plans also include an express shuttle service and smart logistics zones to streamline passenger and cargo movement.

One of the most innovative aspects of the project is its environmental focus: the airport is set to become Central Asia’s first "green airport", operating entirely on renewable energy. Sustainable building materials, energy-efficient systems, and minimal environmental footprint are core design principles.

Digitally integrated and equipped with next-generation navigation and weather-resistant technologies, the airport will maintain full functionality under any weather conditions.

According to official estimates, the airport’s economic impact will exceed $27 billion, stimulating growth in tourism, trade, and the service sector. Thousands of jobs are expected to be created during both construction and operation phases, giving a major boost to the local economy.

Once completed, the airport will not only reshape Uzbekistan’s aviation landscape but also position the country as a strategic air transit hub between Europe and Asia—offering a modern gateway for global travelers and international business.