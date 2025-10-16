Italian startup develop vertical wind turbines with AI

16 October 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Rome-based GEVI Wind has secured $3.1 million in investments to kick off mass production of vertical wind turbines equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.

These compact turbines, designed to "learn from the wind" and adapt to changing conditions in real time, generate up to 60% more energy than traditional vertical-axis turbines. They operate almost silently and are ideal for homes, businesses, and autonomous power systems.

The modular turbines stand about 3 meters tall with a rotor diameter of 5.4 meters, allowing installation on rooftops, industrial sites, and local microgrids.

A standout feature is their AI-powered blade adjustment system, which fine-tunes the blade angles every few milliseconds. The system accounts for wind speed and direction, turbulence, and aerodynamic interactions between blades, boosting efficiency while protecting the structure during extreme weather.

GEVI Wind claims their turbines reduce mechanical stress by 80% during strong winds, ensuring durability and longevity. Noise levels stay below 38 dB—comparable to a whisper at 10 meters—making them perfectly suited for urban and residential environments.

Each turbine delivers 3–5 kW of power at minimum wind speeds of just 2.5 m/s. The installation process is straightforward, requiring no cranes or complex maintenance, which supports easy deployment in decentralized energy systems.

Founded in 2022, GEVI Wind plans to use the funding to ramp up production, enhance control algorithms, and develop next-generation models tailored to various environments. Founder Emanuele Luzzati highlighted the company’s mission to make local wind energy more accessible, efficient, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

The startup envisions a future where clean wind energy is generated exactly where it’s consumed — from urban rooftops to remote off-grid locations — helping to accelerate the transition to sustainable, distributed power.