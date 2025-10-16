Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation joins ETTU Congress

16 October 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation has been represented at the Congress of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU Congress) held in the city of Zadar, Croatia, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by ETTU member countries' representatives, including ATTF Vice-President Elmar Islam and Secretary General Konul Mikayilova.

At the congress, a report on the work carried out by the supreme sports body over the past year was presented, the current situation and future action plans were discussed, and relevant instructions and recommendations were conveyed.

The ETTU leadership expressed gratitude to federations demonstrating purposeful activity and wished success in the development of table tennis as a sport.

The congress included reports on the organization's activities, financial updates, the 2026 budget, and future plans for European table tennis.

Key decisions involved the review of financial statements and consideration of proposals from member associations.