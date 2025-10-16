EDF issues ₼249 mln in concessional loans in first 9 months of year
The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, operating under the Ministry of Economy, allocated ₼249.1 million in concessional loans to finance 4,590 projects between January and September 2025, Azernews reports, citing the EDF.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!