Azerbaijan’s electric vehicle imports drop sharply despite overall auto market growth

16 October 2025 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 1,559 electric vehicles (EVs), Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The total value of EV imports during this period stood at $44.21 million.

Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a:

30.5% decrease in quantity (686 fewer vehicles)

45.6% decrease in value (down $40.41 million)

Despite the sharp decline in electric vehicle imports, Azerbaijan’s overall car imports increased significantly. From January to September 2025, the country brought in: 85,257 vehicles (up 28.6%, or 18,972 units year-on-year); Valued at $1.605 billion (up 26.5%, or $336.59 million).

During the same period:

- 652 passenger transport vehicles (designed to carry 10 or more people, including the driver) were imported, worth $68.98 million;

- 78,205 passenger cars and other motor vehicles primarily for personal transport were imported, valued at $1.432 billion.