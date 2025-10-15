LVMH shares surge following impressive earnings report

15 October 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Shares of the French luxury goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton surged by over 12% on Wednesday as investors eagerly reacted to the company’s latest earnings report, which surpassed analysts’ expectations. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, LVMH reported revenue of €18.3 billion, marking the first time this year the luxury powerhouse recorded year-over-year revenue growth, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!