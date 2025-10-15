Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum highlights new opportunities for cooperation [PHOTOS]

15 October 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum is being held with the joint organization of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Minsk branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich underlined the strong partnership between the two nations, noting that the “close relations established between Belarus and Azerbaijan create a solid foundation for expanding economic cooperation.” He emphasized the great potential for collaboration in various sectors and expressed confidence in further strengthening trade and investment ties.

The forum brings together representatives from around 40 companies operating in logistics, construction, the food industry, and other fields, alongside officials and business leaders from both countries. The discussions are focused on exploring new avenues for partnership and promoting mutual investments.