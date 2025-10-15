Baku hosts international conference on energy, food, and climate security

15 October 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On October 15, an international conference titled “Challenges in Energy, Food, Environment, and Climate Security” opened in Baku, organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies, Azernews reports.

The event has brought together more than 140 researchers and speakers from 14 countries, serving as a key platform for global scientific collaboration.

The conference builds on the momentum of the COP29 climate summit, which Azerbaijan successfully hosted in 2024. Major topics at the summit included green energy, food security, and issues related to biosecurity and environmental safety—all of which played a central role in the decisions adopted.

It was repeatedly emphasized that addressing these global challenges requires comprehensive research using advanced methods and cutting-edge technologies.

Scientists stressed the importance of joint action to solve problems related to green energy, food, ecological, and climate security. Developing and strengthening strategic partnerships between researchers is seen as vital. In this context, the organization of this international conference—which highlights the latest scientific achievements in biology, agriculture, and medicine—is of great significance.

The main goals of the conference include the development of strategic plans for scientific cooperation, setting future research priorities, sharing innovative solutions for transitioning to clean energy and a healthy environment, and fostering new scientific approaches that contribute to societal and economic resilience.