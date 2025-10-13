Azernews.Az

China and United States reduce trade turnover

13 October 2025 21:42 (UTC+04:00)
China and United States reduce trade turnover

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, the volume of foreign trade between China and the United States declined by 15.6% year-on-year from January to September 2025, reaching $425.81 billion, Azernews reports.

