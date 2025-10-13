European Delights Festival offers culinary journey through Europe [PHOTOS]

13 October 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, together with the embassies of EU member states, has hosted the much-anticipated third edition of the European Delights Culinary Festival, Azernews reports.

Held outdoors, the vibrant event celebrated the rich and diverse flavors of European cuisine, offering a unique opportunity for the Azerbaijani public to explore European culinary traditions.

EU Chargé d'Affaires Gediminas Varanavicius expressed his excitement, noting that visitors from abroad were captivated by Azerbaijan's culinary heritage and renowned hospitality.

"We are delighted to bring the third 'European Delights' festival to Baku. We invite everyone to join us on this flavorful journey through the kitchens of Europe and indulge in unforgettable tastes, live music, fun culinary quizzes, and so much more. I'm confident that this experience will inspire you to learn more about the European Union and its member states," he said.

Throughout the festival, the embassies of Belgium, France, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine each showcased the best of their national cuisines, offering an exciting array of dishes for attendees to savor.

The EU Delegation's stand featured renowned food bloggers Elmira Gadirova and Nazaket Jafarova, who led engaging cooking master classes.

Local farmers, supported by an EU project, also presented a selection of fresh, organic products for sale, adding to the festival's celebration of quality ingredients.

Festivities included lively quizzes, with winners receiving a variety of prizes, including the 'European Delights' cookbook, published by the EU Delegation.

This collection of traditional recipes from all 27 EU member states, translated into Azerbaijani, is also available digitally on the EU Delegation’s website.

In the lead-up to the festival, "Azeri Home Chef" Facebook page hosted a culinary competition featuring European dishes, alongside an art contest.

The awards for both competitions were presented during the festival, where the participants' creations were also showcased.

The event was further enlivened by performances from local musicians, filling the air with vibrant tunes in both Azerbaijani and European languages,creating an unforgettable celebration of food, culture, and community.