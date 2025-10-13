Azernews.Az

Monday October 13 2025

Baku hosts trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia

13 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia is taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting is co-chaired by Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan; Aleksey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; and Farzaneh Sadeghi, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

Authorized representatives of the relevant institutions from all three countries are participating in the event.

The trilateral discussions are expected to focus on transport and logistics cooperation, energy collaboration, and customs issues.

