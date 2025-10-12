SOCAR celebrates Victory anniversary with ‘Football Day’ for children of martyrs and veterans [PHOTOS]

12 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory in the Patriotic War, SOCAR organized a special event titled “Football Day” for the children of its employees who were martyrs and veterans that fought for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The event was held in partnership with the “Neftçi” and Turkish “Galatasaray” football clubs, Azernews reports.

The children of martyrs and veterans first visited the “Palms Sports” Football Center, where they were provided with detailed information about the “Neftçi” club and shown a video on its history.

During the visit, the children met with the head coach of the “Neftçi” club’s A team, Samir Abbasov, as well as the players, and took commemorative photos. They also enjoyed interactive games with the footballers in the recreation room.

The young visitors later watched a friendly match between the A and B teams of “Neftçi” and received special commemorative gifts on behalf of the club.

In the second half of the day, the event continued at the SOCAR Head Office. Greeting the children of martyrs and veterans, Asad Mammadov, Head of SOCAR’s Social Responsibility Department, emphasized that care and support for the children of martyrs and veterans remain one of the key directions of Azerbaijan’s state policy. He also highlighted SOCAR’s ongoing efforts in this field.

The event concluded with the screening of a special video prepared by the “Galatasaray” Football Club featuring messages from its players to the children of martyrs and veterans. The participants were presented with official “Galatasaray” jerseys as a gesture of solidarity and remembrance.