North Korea showcases intercontinental ballistic missile at military parade

11 October 2025 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

As part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, North Korea held a military parade, Azernews reports.

The parade took place late on the night of October 10 at Kim Il Sung Square in the capital, Pyongyang. Attending the event were North Korea’s Head of State Kim Jong Un, as well as foreign guests visiting for the anniversary, including To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam; Li Qiang, Premier of China; and Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council.

During the parade, a wide range of military hardware was displayed, culminating in the showcase of North Korea’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20. This missile is reportedly capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and has the range to strike any point in the United States.

The demonstration underscores Pyongyang’s ongoing focus on developing strategic weapons and serves both as a display of military strength to domestic audiences and a signal of its capabilities to the international community.