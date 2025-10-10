EU considers support for Nakhchivan transport projects in talks with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan and the European Union have held discussions on the future prospects of the Zangazur Corridor and potential EU support for the development of transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, shared the update via his official account on platform X (formerly Twitter).
"We participated in the second meeting of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union in Brussels," Nabiyev wrote.
"During the meeting, we discussed the future prospects of the Zangazur Corridor and possible EU support for the development of Nakhchivan’s transport infrastructure. We also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in air, sea, and road transport between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as explored existing opportunities and new initiatives to expand transport connectivity."
Brüsseldə Azərbaycan Respublikası və Avropa İttifaqı (Aİ) arasında Yüksək Səviyyəli Nəqliyyat Dialoqunun ikinci iclasında iştirak etdik.— Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) October 10, 2025
Görüş zamanı Zəngəzur dəhlizinin gələcək perspektivləri və Naxçıvanın #nəqliyyat infrastrukturunun inkişafına Aİ-nin mümkün dəstəyi… pic.twitter.com/xeYH7cP9IA
