Azerbaijan celebrates International Day of Older Persons [PHOTOS]

Beneath the ancient walls of the Shirvanshahs' Palace, in the heart of Baku's historic Icherisheher, a musical performance emerged as a powerful connection between generations, Azernews reports.

To mark the International Day of Older Persons and the 140th anniversary of the legendary Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, a special event was held: beloved arias from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler" were performed by elderly citizens alongside children from an orphanage.

The event was organized by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, in partnership with the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve. It became a powerful symbol of continuity, respect, and love across generations.

With a warm atmosphere, heartfelt emotions, applause, and, of course, the timeless music of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the evening left an indelible mark.

The music brought hearts together, and the ancient palace walls seemed to come alive once more, echoing the soul-stirring performance of "The Cloth Peddler", now imbued with even deeper meaning.

The International Day of Older Persons is observed every year on October 1, a date designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1990. The day aims to raise awareness about the issues and challenges faced by the elderly, promote their well-being, and recognize their contributions to society. It serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting older generations, ensuring their rights, and providing opportunities for their participation in social, economic, cultural, and political life. The theme of the day varies each year, focusing on specific aspects of aging, such as health, financial security, or social inclusion.

In Azerbaijan, the International Day of Older Persons holds particular significance as the country has a growing aging population. The government and various organizations mark the occasion with events, cultural programs, and community activities aimed at honoring the elderly.

These celebrations emphasize respect, dignity, and appreciation for the elderly, with a focus on their role in preserving traditions and passing on knowledge to younger generations.