Jaguar Land Rover to partially reopen plants Wednesday

7 October 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR) announced on Tuesday that it will begin a phased restart of its manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom starting Wednesday, more than a month after a cyberattack forced production to a complete halt. Production lines at the Solihull factory in the UK, along with the facility in Nitra, Slovakia, are expected to resume operations later this week, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In response to the disruption, JLR is also fast-tracking a new support program designed to assist qualifying suppliers by providing cash-up-front financing during the restart phase. “Under this new scheme, eligible JLR suppliers will receive payments much faster than the usual terms, helping to ease cash flow pressures in the short term,” the company said.

The cyberattack, which hit JLR in early September, was one of the most significant disruptions to the automaker’s production in recent years, highlighting the increasing vulnerabilities of global manufacturing to digital threats.

This phased restart marks a critical step in JLR’s recovery, as the company aims to minimize delays and meet rising demand for its luxury vehicles. Industry experts note that the move to support suppliers with accelerated payments reflects a growing trend among manufacturers to strengthen supply chain resilience amid ongoing global uncertainties.