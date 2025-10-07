Ratification of Azerbaijan-UAE economic cooperation agreement expected by year-end

7 October 2025 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The economic cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to be ratified by the end of 2025, paving the way for strengthened bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

This was highlighted by Sanan Nasibli, representative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, during his speech at the seminar “Development of the Textile Sector and Promotion of Global Integration.”

Nasibli noted that the UAE has concluded comprehensive economic cooperation agreements with 27 countries, nine of which have already been ratified. “Azerbaijan is among them. The agreement with Azerbaijan is expected to be ratified by the end of this year. This also gives impetus to more dynamic and expanded cooperation between our countries,” he said.

The ratification is anticipated to further boost trade, investment, and sectoral collaboration between Azerbaijan and the UAE, creating new opportunities for businesses in both nations.