Tuesday October 7 2025

7 October 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan on October 7 to attend the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

