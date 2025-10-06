CIS Games: Competitions in 8 sports to be held today

6 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Competitions in 8 sports will be held on October 6 as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

A match for the bronze medal in chovqan will take place in Shaki between the teams of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Rhythmic gymnastics competitions will also begin there.

Medalists in volleyball and shooting will be determined at Ganja Sports Palace. Meanwhile, fencing competitions will continue. Medal winners in 3x3 basketball will also be revealed in the city.

Finals in kayak and canoe will take place in Mingachevir.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.