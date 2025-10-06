Azerbaijan women's volleyball team wins bronze at CIS Games [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Volleyball competitions are ongoing at the third CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The match between the women's teams of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan ended with a 3-1 victory for the national team.

With this win, the Azerbaijani women's team secured the bronze medal of the CIS Games.

The Uzbekistan team finished the competition in fourth place.

Note that the match took place at the Ganja Sports Palace.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.