Defense Ministry: Outdated ammunition to be destroye in Pirəkəşkül and Aghdara

6 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

From October 6 to October 10, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan will conduct the disposal of expired and unusable ammunition. The process will take place under strict safety regulations at the training ground near Pirəkəşkül settlement and at a military training center in the Aghdara district, Azernews reports.

The Ministry announced that residents in nearby areas may hear loud explosion sounds during this period. However, officials stressed that there is no cause for concern, as the destruction is being carried out in a controlled and secure manner.

The operation is part of ongoing measures to eliminate outdated ammunition stockpiles and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians living in adjacent areas.